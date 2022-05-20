Pictet Asset Management SA Has $9.71 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.13% of Globus Medical worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,817,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after acquiring an additional 278,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,933,000 after acquiring an additional 209,077 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,918,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,183,000 after acquiring an additional 145,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.86.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.31.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143 in the last three months. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

