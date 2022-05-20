Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 2,058 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Catalent were worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $99.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.34 and a 52-week high of $142.64.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

