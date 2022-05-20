Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 2,181 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,964,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after acquiring an additional 648,872 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 261.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,463,000 after acquiring an additional 589,828 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,215,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 19.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,191,000 after acquiring an additional 205,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MTB opened at $162.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.27. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Wedbush increased their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.28.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

