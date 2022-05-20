Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,273 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,893 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 344,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,341,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 601.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 198,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 170,505 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

