Citigroup Inc. Sells 18,161 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

AVY opened at $167.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

