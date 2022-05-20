American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Position Trimmed by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,590 shares of the airline’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,506 shares of the airline’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 31,431 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 14,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 45,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.32) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

