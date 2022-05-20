Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 321,185 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $12,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth $7,534,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,009 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $4,621,830.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,402.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,311 shares of company stock worth $57,526,885 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $89.34 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

