Citigroup Inc. Has $12.58 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $12,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNX stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

