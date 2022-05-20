Citigroup Inc. Sells 33,578 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of American Campus Communities worth $12,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $65.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

