Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $886,000 Stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,871 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Inotiv worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in Inotiv by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 36,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inotiv by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27,944 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Inotiv by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 121,693 shares in the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Inotiv by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 163,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inotiv by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

NOTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

In other Inotiv news, VP Philip A. Downing purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.97 per share, with a total value of $47,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO James Harkness purchased 38,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $765,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $468.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52. Inotiv, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $60.66.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.40. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

