400 Shares in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in MYR Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYRG. StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.77 and a 52-week high of $121.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.04.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $636.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

