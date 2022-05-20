Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,536 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Yum China worth $13,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $203,958,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum China by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,925 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth $71,686,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Yum China by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,029,000 after acquiring an additional 914,384 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in Yum China by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 3,451,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,505,000 after acquiring an additional 596,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.67. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.97.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

