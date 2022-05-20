Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 509.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,101,000 after buying an additional 163,952 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,185,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,954,000 after buying an additional 77,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 815,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,507,000 after acquiring an additional 73,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PH. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $262.69 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.54. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

