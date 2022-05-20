Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,514 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hubbell by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Hubbell by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Hubbell by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

NYSE:HUBB opened at $188.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.09. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.