Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,740 Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,740 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $86,184.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,834.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,102,044. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.