Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $73.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.25 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

