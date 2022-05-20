Financial Analysis: Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) vs. Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon 1.65% 13.40% 3.46% Innoviz Technologies -2,504.39% -52.83% -47.13%

Visteon has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviz Technologies has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Visteon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Visteon and Innoviz Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 2 3 6 0 2.36 Innoviz Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Visteon presently has a consensus target price of $120.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.78%. Innoviz Technologies has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.29%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Visteon.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Visteon and Innoviz Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.77 billion 1.07 $41.00 million $1.65 64.10 Innoviz Technologies $5.47 million 104.30 -$153.56 million ($1.20) -3.54

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies. Innoviz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Visteon beats Innoviz Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visteon (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; and head-up displays. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller; DriveCore, a platform for addressing multiple levels of vehicle automation; and body domain modules, which integrate various functions, such as central gateway, body controls, comfort, and vehicle access solutions into one device. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

About Innoviz Technologies (Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; Innoviz360, a 360-degree LiDAR for automotive and non-automotive applications; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

