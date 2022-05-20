Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,096 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. UBS Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $113.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $140.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day moving average is $115.36.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

