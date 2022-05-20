TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,943 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Essent Group worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,512,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,879,000 after buying an additional 443,871 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,774,000 after buying an additional 242,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,199,000 after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,410,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,061,000 after buying an additional 156,308 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $41.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.21. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $264.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.09 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 78.25%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

