TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 73,372 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,918 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 73,372 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $1,842,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 2,212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 134,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $96.88 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.65 and a 200-day moving average of $124.13.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

