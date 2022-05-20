TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of NovoCure worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in NovoCure by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $541,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NovoCure by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $74.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.23 and a beta of 0.88. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.46.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $204,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $368,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967 in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NovoCure (Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.