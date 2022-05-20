Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 41,493 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 167,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,462,000 after buying an additional 49,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $158.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.77.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $115.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.57. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

