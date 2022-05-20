HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 7,007 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 1,315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,760 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $49,925,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 20,059.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,057 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 406.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 823,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after acquiring an additional 660,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in FOX by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,041,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,025,000 after acquiring an additional 567,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

