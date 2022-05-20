BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of SMART Global worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 416,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 86,093 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGH opened at $23.35 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The business had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGH. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

