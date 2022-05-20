8,668 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

