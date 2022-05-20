Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $115.92 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.57.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. The company had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.77.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

