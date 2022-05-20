Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 695 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $15,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $674,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,160,000 after buying an additional 118,561 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,274,000 after acquiring an additional 136,247 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.28.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total value of $637,861.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,475 shares of company stock worth $43,717,816. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $245.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.73 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

