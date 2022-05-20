Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.14% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.32 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

