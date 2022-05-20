CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 122.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,797 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,723,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,531,000 after purchasing an additional 569,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,584,000 after purchasing an additional 207,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,821,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,447,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,295,000 after purchasing an additional 51,875 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,392,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,164,000 after purchasing an additional 410,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Shares of CUBE opened at $40.72 on Friday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 163.81%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

