Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela Sells 874 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,517.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,856.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $104,202.24.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $61.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average of $71.93. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at $507,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Alarm.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 6.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alarm.com by 1,056.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

