Andrew S. Pascal Buys 11,400 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $60,306.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,006. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.53 million, a PE ratio of -28.21 and a beta of -1.56.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.89 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,631 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 119,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 667,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 110,184 shares in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYPS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.