Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 189 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of AZPN opened at $187.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $191.46.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

