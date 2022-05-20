Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,349 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 979.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 154.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.