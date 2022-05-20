Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

