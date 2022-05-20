Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IAA by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after buying an additional 362,482 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in IAA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in IAA by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in IAA by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on IAA shares. Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

IAA stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.56. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.98.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. IAA had a return on equity of 106.58% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Kamin acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $143,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kett bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,100 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IAA (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.