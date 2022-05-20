Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 15,328 Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gogo by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $92.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.52 million. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

