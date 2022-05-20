Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 327,751 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,751 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

In other news, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $454,797.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,056,823 shares of company stock worth $2,482,348,921. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

