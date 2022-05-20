Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,148 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 317.8% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $40.88 and a one year high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

