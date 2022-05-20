Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

MPW stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

