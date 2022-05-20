Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

NYSE BR opened at $138.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.68 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

