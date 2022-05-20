Pictet Asset Management SA Has $9.06 Million Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,558 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.09% of Syneos Health worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

SYNH stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average is $87.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

About Syneos Health (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.