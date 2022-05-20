Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 206 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $366.44 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $335.02 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.36 and a 200 day moving average of $430.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.43.

In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

