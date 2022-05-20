Pictet Asset Management SA Has $9.45 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.10% of Arrow Electronics worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $193,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,034 shares of company stock worth $13,980,373. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARW stock opened at $122.80 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.11 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.38 and its 200-day moving average is $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

