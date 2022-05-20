Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 2,746 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,587,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,678,000 after acquiring an additional 652,709 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 27.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,267,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,155,000 after acquiring an additional 493,502 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,534,000 after acquiring an additional 479,067 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 697.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 248,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,297,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,090,000 after acquiring an additional 233,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

