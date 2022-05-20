Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $9,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RJF stock opened at $91.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

