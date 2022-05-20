Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 42,895 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,895 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.13% of Western Union worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. Discerene Group LP increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after buying an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Western Union by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,013 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Western Union by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,320 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Western Union by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,307 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,429,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,510,000 after purchasing an additional 885,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

NYSE WU opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.41%.

Western Union declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

