Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 2,054 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.12.

DOCU stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average of $136.46. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.