Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 53,891 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,891 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,319 shares of company stock worth $6,085,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $48.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

