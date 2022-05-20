CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in CarMax were worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 64,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in CarMax by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 46,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citic Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $90.80 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $85.36 and a one year high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

