Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 440 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,261,000 after acquiring an additional 190,378 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,203,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,261,000 after acquiring an additional 33,298 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 285,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $390.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $374.65 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $504.75.

In related news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.